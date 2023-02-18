Man arrested in Colorado Springs for allegedly selling narcotics to teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man using the alias “Mailman” to allegedly sell narcotics to minors was arrested Friday, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said that Westley Ransom was selling a variety of drugs and was arrested for numerous narcotics offenses. Detectives said they seized 127 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 15 grams of MDMA, 42 Adderall pills, 4 Xanax pills, 8.6 ounces of refined marijuana and 10.17 ounces of marijuana concentrate when Ransom was arrested.

Police said their investigation revealed that most of Ransom’s customers were teenagers and young adults.

