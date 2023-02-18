Kidnapping case under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported kidnapping was under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night.

Police tell 11 News they received a call at about 4:20 p.m. from a woman who said she was being held against her will at the Whitney Young Manor Apartment on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. The complex is close to S. Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. Police are reporting that when they arrived on the scene the suspect was trying to leave in a vehicle and rammed a patrol car before the suspect tried running from the scene.

Police say a K9 was released and was able to take down the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Last time this article was updated, the identity of the suspect was not available. Polic say the suspect could face multiple charges including assault, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.

While the incident remains under investigation, KKTV 11 News wants to share the TESSA safeline. If you are in a crisis involving domestic violence, you can call 719-633-3819.

