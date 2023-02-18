Club Q employees left without answers after fundraiser payout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Several Club Q employees are expressing their concerns about money raised to support staff and victims of the Club Q shooting.

Matthew Haynes, the owner of Club Q, posted on social media Monday that he would give out money from a GoFundMe that he set up specifically for staff and entertainers, as well as renovations for the club.

Several employees sent a letter to Haynes on Wednesday asking for 75% of the $55,000 raised, which would be approximately $40,000, to be given to them.

Ashtin Gamblin was working the door on November 19, 2022, when a shooter entered the club and claimed the lives of five people and injured dozens more.

Gamblin was shot nine times.

“Five to my left arm and twice to my right arm. Twice to my left breast. Both of my humerus bones were shattered,” said Ashtin Gamblin, a Club Q employee and survivor.

Since then, Gamblin said she’s been without a job, not only at Club Q, but at her full time job in educational support as well because of her injuries.

“It’s hard because I do want to work. I do want to be there, but I can’t,” said Gamblin.

Gamblin along with other employees said that now they are fighting with the club’s owner to get their fair share instead of it going towards renovating the club.

Haynes posted on Facebook saying, “We will take the historic average of net monthly earnings and distribute up to three months wages in a single lump-sum payout.”

Before the shooting, Gamblin said she was paid roughly $300 every two weeks. Friday, she said she received $981 from the GoFundMe page.

Gamblin said she hasn’t been able to speak with Haynes and is left without answers.

“Just taking it day by day because we don’t know what’s happening,” said Gamblin.

Gamblin adds she is working with other employees to see how much money was given out to them and how much will be left for renovations.

11News Anchor Grace Kraemer has reached out to Haynes multiple times this week and has not yet heard a response.

The club is set to re-open this fall with renovations starting this spring.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.