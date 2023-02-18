400 jobs are coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Earlier today, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation announced a tech company investing $880 million in the Pikes Peak region for its expansion.

Microchip Technology is excited to expand its business with silicon carbide and silicon production in the Springs.

The Senior Vice President also says they plan to upgrade the 50-acre campus for an increased SiC manufacturing for use in automotive/E-Mobility, grid infrastructure, green energy, and aerospace and defense applications.

The announcement will affect customers nationwide in the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications, and computer markets. Microchip Technology is at the heart of everything from cars to smartphones, MRI scanners to industrial robots and data centers.

Colorado Springs’ economy should see economic growth. Microchip Technology is working to create 400 high-paying employment opportunities. The average pay for a Microchip employee ranges from 76 to 113K.

“We are at about 850. We plan on adding just north of 400 people over the next few years,” Senior Vice President Ganesh Moorthy said. “We have a number of groups looking to hire and build out engineers and engineering teams here. Like I said, it’s a great place to attract engineers and talent.”

Mayor John Suthers and other city officials say this is a step closer to making the Springs the silicon mountain. And just like Silicon Valley in California, officials hope we are headed toward greater economic opportunities.

“We have come full circle,” Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers said. “And as I said, you heard the folks from Microchip talking about the role of silicon; we are silicon mountain once again. And it’s a new chapter in the history of Colorado Springs.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.