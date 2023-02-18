1 killed in roof collapse at gym in Alaska

An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
By Shannon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - One person was killed and two were injured from a roof collapse at a commercial building in Alaska, according to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The assistant fire chief said emergency crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

“About an hour after our arrival, crews were able to extricate the one entrapped victim and transported them to the hospital. Shortly after that, a third person was located in the wreckage,” Boyd said.

An additional victim received medical attention at the scene, according to officials.

“We believe that we do have all folks that were in the building at the time accounted for and with the location of all three folks on scene, those were the ones that were unaccounted for after our arrival,” Boyd described.

An Anchorage police officer at the scene said the Turnagain CrossFit gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.

Heavy equipment was used to stabilize the building, according to fire department.

“Parts of the building are still unstable and that’s why we’re working with building safety and building engineers to maintain the building itself,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City Council approved a new zoning ordinance specifying how land owners can use their land.
New Colorado Springs zoning ordinance expected to impact many
Money graphic.
Someone bought an $11 million lotto ticket in Colorado this week, unclaimed as of Friday morning
Dog and puppies found in a dumpster get new homes!
Dog and puppies found in Colorado dumpster find new homes
Christopher Hutchings
Military investigating ‘suspicious’ death of former standout Colorado high school wrestler turned marine
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Kidnapping case under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Ohio toxic train crash raising health concerns
Club Q employees searching for answers amid fundraiser payout
WATCH: Club Q employees are searching for answers after fundraiser payout
Surveillance video captured thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a...
Thieves steal $50,000 in fashion items from New York store
Surveillance video captured thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a...
Thieves steal $50,000 in items from Givenchy store