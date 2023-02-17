Speed and icy conditions likely factors for deadly I-25 crash in Pueblo

deadly crash
deadly crash(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are reporting driving too fast for road conditions is likely the cause of a deadly crash along I-25 on Thursday.

Police say they received a call at about 6:20 a.m. for a car that was upside down in the northbound lanes of I-25 near the Dillon Drive exit.

“The investigation revealed the vehicle was southbound on the interstate when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle hit a guardrail, went into the air, and rolled onto its top,” police wrote in a news release.

The identity of the person who passed will come from the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

