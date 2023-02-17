Someone bought an $11 million lotto ticket in Colorado this week, unclaimed as of Friday morning

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone bought a Colorado Lotto+ ticket worth $11,555,105 this week.

The winning ticket was purchased at a King Soopers in Centennial, 19711 Smoky Hill Rd. for the Wednesday night drawing. As of Friday morning, Meghan Dougherty with the Colorado Lottery said the winning ticket had not been claimed yet. Dougherty added it is worth mentioning that players have much better odds to win the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot compared to Powerball and Mega Millions.

The winning numbers from the Colorado Lotto+ drawing on Wednesday are below:

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.