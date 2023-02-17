Planned vigil to support Ukraine at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vigil is being planned in Colorado Springs to show support for Ukraine.

The event is planned for Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.

“The Ukrainian American community is extremely grateful for the support the USA has given to Ukraine, a country that is standing bravely in protecting their own freedom and the freedom and values of the western world,” part of the news release for the event reads.

“It has been a full year now since the Kremlin launched its [an] illegal and unprovoked assault on the Ukraine nation,” said Larysa Martyniuk, the event organizer.

Click here for the Facebook event.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.