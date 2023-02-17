New video released of man who died while in police custody

11 news obtained body camera video from police showing the moments before a man died while interacting with Colorado Springs first responders.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
They say one clip, appears to prove a paramedic used what they call “excessive and unnecessary force” against Kevin Dizmang.

According to the autopsy report, Dizmang had meth in his system. A spokesperson from the DA’s office has told 11 News that the use of force was ruled as justified and no criminal charges are expected. But an attorney for Dizmang’s family believes first responders were reckless.

“You would think the paramedic side would kick in and say that this guy is in bad or serious condition here, but he chose to listen and conform to be a deputized police officer and use restraints,” Dizmang family’s attorney Harry Daniels said.

11 news obtained video from police - showing what happened near North Nevada and Austin Bluffs in november. A paramedic in a red jacket pulled Dizmang to the ground and an officer handcuffed him. Moments later, Dizmang was unresponsive.

“It’s not a joking matter it’s never a joking matter whether a death is justified or unjustified,” Daniels said.

11 News spoke with CSFD and they said that this is an ongoing case and they cannot say anything else. In a joint statement earlier this week Colorado Springs Fire and Police said in part:

One police officer, and one fire department paramedic were put on paid administrative leave during an investigation.

