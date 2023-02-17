New video released of man who died while in police custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 news obtained body camera video from police showing the moments before a man died while interacting with Colorado Springs first responders. Now, attorneys for the victim’s family are calling for justice.

They say one clip, appears to prove a paramedic used what they call “excessive and unnecessary force” against Kevin Dizmang.

According to the autopsy report, Dizmang had meth in his system. A spokesperson from the DA’s office has told 11 News that the use of force was ruled as justified and no criminal charges are expected. But an attorney for Dizmang’s family believes first responders were reckless.

“You would think the paramedic side would kick in and say that this guy is in bad or serious condition here, but he chose to listen and conform to be a deputized police officer and use restraints,” Dizmang family’s attorney Harry Daniels said.

11 news obtained video from police - showing what happened near North Nevada and Austin Bluffs in november. A paramedic in a red jacket pulled Dizmang to the ground and an officer handcuffed him. Moments later, Dizmang was unresponsive.

“I was like I don’t know what I am supposed to do and my clinician poked me and said go help him restrain him, I go to pull drugs out and she is like no go help him so I was like oop high school football” "Good form homie" “Well not really”

“It’s not a joking matter it’s never a joking matter whether a death is justified or unjustified,” Daniels said.

11 News spoke with CSFD and they said that this is an ongoing case and they cannot say anything else. In a joint statement earlier this week Colorado Springs Fire and Police said in part:

“Unfortunately, even with all of the training and expertise on this community response team, we can’t control every factor involved in an interaction with a community member such as the actions, underlying medical conditions and intoxication of the involved person.”

One police officer, and one fire department paramedic were put on paid administrative leave during an investigation.

