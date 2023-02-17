New Colorado Springs zoning ordinance will impact you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A plan to modernize neighborhoods in Colorado Springs has passed through city council and will start June 5th.

On Tuesday, the council approved a new zoning ordinance specifying how land owners can use their land.

City council members hope this is a chance to create more housing, modernize neighborhoods and manage water usage in the city limits.

However, some residents here worry their voice may get lost in the legal jargon. City planners us, it is the exact opposite- the community is at the heart of the plan.

“We pride ourselves on our community outreach,” Peter Wysocki, Director of Planning and Community Development said. “Certainly, with PlanCOS or comprehensive plan, we had extensive community outreach for nearly 3 years. And that’s where divisioning occurs and that’s where people can express their feelings on what the city should look like.”

Home or business owners can expect to see changes such as how many parking spots they can have, number of trees planted, or how far out you can build your deck.

“It really touches all of us,” Wysocki said. “And sometimes I think it gets lost when people think maybe that this is for developers.. but homeowners and business owners use development codes or zoning ordinances just as frequently as developers.”

If you have a concern over traffic increase, scenic views or even property value changes, you can reach out to the planning and development advisory committee members for your area.

People can also appeal a code specific to their neighborhood.

Going forward, Wysocki says he hopes to have events breaking down the new code ordinance but there is set date for that event yet.

