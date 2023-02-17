Multiple Pueblo-area agencies conduct large bust and vehicle recovery

Police in Pueblo, with the help of other area agencies, recovered multiple stolen vehicles and made multiple arrests recently.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police announced Friday that they had recently arrested three people and recovered a number of stolen vehicles alongside Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County deputies, Canon City police and Pueblo parole officers.

According to police, they recovered a stolen trailer and four stolen cars, and towed a suspicious truck from which they seized Fentanyl pills. The three people arrested were previously part of Pueblo’s “Safe Street Criminals” program.

Police said that when one of the suspects was contacted in a stolen vehicle, he rammed into a police vehicle, crashed into a parked truck and fled on foot. Police said he was “immediately captured” and is facing a number of charges.

11 News has reached out to Pueblo police for the names and mugshots of those arrested.

