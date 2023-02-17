Man suspected of multiple armed robberies in Pueblo

Manuel Rodriguez
Manuel Rodriguez(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of carrying out multiple armed robberies in the Pueblo area recently.

Pueblo Police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Manual “Manny” Rodriguez on Thursday. The arrest comes after police asked for the public’s help with identifying him on Jan. 30.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on Wednesday.

