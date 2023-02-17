Man suspected of multiple armed robberies in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of carrying out multiple armed robberies in the Pueblo area recently.

Pueblo Police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Manual “Manny” Rodriguez on Thursday. The arrest comes after police asked for the public’s help with identifying him on Jan. 30.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.