Lower energy bills may be coming for Colorado Springs residents
By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs residents may soon see a drop in their energy bills.

According to a press release from Colorado Springs Utilities, the company will propose the energy rate decrease at their Utilities Board meeting on Feb. 22nd. The new rates would go into effect on March 1st if they’re approved by City Council at their meeting on Feb. 28th.

“If these rates are approved March 1st, they will impact all of our customers but will impact our customers differently depending on how much a household really uses energy,” said Scott Shirola, Pricing and Rates Manager for Colorado Springs Utilities.

The press release goes on to say that, compared to Front Range utilities, Springs Utilities’ electric rates would be 19% lower than average and natural gas rates would be 23% lower than average pending approval.

“So depending on how each customer uses the electric and natural gas services, their service quantities, they will see different impacts,” explained Shirola. “But for our sample residential bill, it does result in about a $24 per month decrease.”

Shirola credits lower energy costs to the warmer temperatures being experienced across the country, which has slowed demand for natural gas and allowed customers to use less electricity in order to warm up their homes.

“Weather has been warmer than expected for much of the winter so, with that, the demand for natural gas has been lower and has really resulted in lower forecasted prices in natural gas for the month of March and going forward to the beginning of the summer,” added Shirola.

Still, Shirola predicts that this decrease in energy costs will not last forever, and customers should expect them to rise again.

“It is typical, as we get into the next heating season, a seasonal increase in gas prices as we see through the winters,” said Shirola.

