Heavy traffic expected for President’s Day weekend mountain travel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans gearing up for a President’s Day weekend in the mountains can expect plenty of company out on the roads.

“This is traditionally a very busy time of year. Everybody is realizing they’re running out of ski days and they have extra time off from work or school, so we see a high volume over this holiday weekend heading up to the mountain,” Andrew Hoglea, Public Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Transportation, explained.

In Feb. 2022, an average of around 38,000 drivers traveled through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. CDOT is expecting that traffic volume to carry over this year especially on the historically busy President’s Day weekend.

“Just want everyone to take a moment and make sure they’re prepared in case they do get stuck and to slow down and pay attention when you’re in traffic so you’re not the reason people have to stop behind you,” said Hoglea.

One thing drivers should pay attention to before they hit the road is whether or not they are following Colorado’s Passenger Vehicle Traction Law.

“Being prepared for the traction law means that you are in a 4-wheel drive vehicle with tread that is halfway new, at least 3/16 of an inch tread is halfway between bald and brand new,” explained Hoglea.

You can find the entire law here.

“We understand, it’s crowded, you don’t want to be stuck in traffic, but if you crash or block a lane, slide off the road, you’re the problem. You’re making it worse for everyone behind you and you’ll probably get a fine if you don’t have the proper tires,” said Hoglea adding you can get fines up to $650 for improper tires. “So, there’s some teeth there. We want to make sure that everybody is really taking this seriously.”

If you don’t feel comfortable driving, there are public transit options.

You can also avoid driving during peak times by checking the traffic forecast.

“Everybody is trying to get to the same place at the same time. We all have to share the road and be patient and when we do that, even on a busy weekend like President’s Day weekend, everybody can get where they need to go,” stated Hoglea.

More resources for winter travel: click here.

