Funeral with full military honors Feb. 26 in Colorado for young marine, public asked to line the streets

Christopher Hutchings
Christopher Hutchings(Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/USMC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear what led up to the passing of a young marine from Colorado, but what is clear is the outpouring of support from a small Colorado community to honor his memory.

Thursday night, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office posted the following to Facebook:

“Christopher Hutchings, a young Marine from our area recently passed away. His funeral services, with full military honor, will be held in Buena Vista on Sunday February 26th. Local emergency responders will participate in a procession to honor him. The response vehicles will leave the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in Salida at approximately 12:30pm proceeding westbound on W 3rd St to Highway 291, northbound on Highway 291 then northbound on Highway 285 to Buena Vista, eastbound on Main Street and southbound on S Railroad St to the Buena Vista Hish School for the services. We are asking citizens to line the routes waving either the US Flag or US Marine Corp Flags to assist in honoring this young Marine.. Our thoughts are with Christopher’s family and friends as they go thru this difficult time.”

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the passing of Hutchings, but wanted to share this article to help spread the word asking people to line the streets in his honor.

The Buena Vista Police Department also shared their condolences, including a video taken by a community member of a procession for Hutchings Thursday night:

Video taken by one of our good citizens tonight, when we brought US Marine Christopher "Chris" Hutchings home. One of...

Posted by Buena Vista Police, Colorado on Thursday, February 16, 2023

