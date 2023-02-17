Dog and puppies found in Colorado dumpster find new homes

Dog and puppies found in a dumpster get new homes!
Dog and puppies found in a dumpster get new homes!(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shared a story on Thursday about a dog and her puppies that were recently found in a dumpster.

According to the humane society, the puppies were only about five weeks old when they were discovered and taken into their care. They named the mother dog Lady.

“Once they were old enough, she even trusted us to place her babies in a foster home,” a social media post by HSPPR reads. “Lady did a wonderful job caring for her pack, but it was time to find someone to take care of her for a change. We are happy to say lovely Lady is being waited on paw and paw in her new home! Meanwhile, in foster, these puppies were growing big, strong, and truly embodying the personality of spunky little Chihuahuas. Their foster lovingly named them Banana Pepper, Zesty Dill, Gherkin, and Sweet Petite. Just by those names alone you know that all four of them were made to be the queens and kings of their new castles.”

HSPPR added the puppies have new homes in this “Happy Tail!”

Lady and her four babies were found in a dumpster. The puppies were only about five weeks old, and Lady was very...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash along I-70 in Colorado 2/15/23.
I-70 back open following semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
I-25 NB back open south of Colorado Springs for a crash
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. File photo.
2 health systems managed by Centura Health are splitting up, involves 3 hospitals in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs teen on life support after weekend car crash
Colorado Springs teen on life support after weekend car crash
Ride along with the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser.
REPLAY: Snowy scenes in Colorado Springs

Latest News

The City Council approved a new zoning ordinance specifying how land owners can use their land.
New Colorado Springs zoning ordinance will impact you
The City Council approved a new zoning ordinance specifying how land owners can use their land.
WATCH: City council approves new zoning ordinance
Manuel Rodriguez
Man suspected of multiple armed robberies in Pueblo
Quiet weather ahead
Warming up through the weekend