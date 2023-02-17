Dog and puppies found in Colorado dumpster find new homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shared a story on Thursday about a dog and her puppies that were recently found in a dumpster.

According to the humane society, the puppies were only about five weeks old when they were discovered and taken into their care. They named the mother dog Lady.

“Once they were old enough, she even trusted us to place her babies in a foster home,” a social media post by HSPPR reads. “Lady did a wonderful job caring for her pack, but it was time to find someone to take care of her for a change. We are happy to say lovely Lady is being waited on paw and paw in her new home! Meanwhile, in foster, these puppies were growing big, strong, and truly embodying the personality of spunky little Chihuahuas. Their foster lovingly named them Banana Pepper, Zesty Dill, Gherkin, and Sweet Petite. Just by those names alone you know that all four of them were made to be the queens and kings of their new castles.”

HSPPR added the puppies have new homes in this “Happy Tail!”

