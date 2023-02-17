Colorado Springs Police ask for help in cold case homicide of 3-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a decade after a 3-year-old girl was found clinging to life, Colorado Springs Police are asking for help from the public with the cold case.

On Friday, CSPD shared a cold case notice for Kiera Taylor. Taylor’s body was found in the 3600 block of El Morro Road on Feb. 17, 2009, the next day she passed.

“The manner of Kiera Taylor’s death was ruled a homicide,” police shared on social media. “Despite several interviews and follow-ups, the homicide of Kiera Taylor remains unsolved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

