WATCH: Yak or Beef? Food editor talks new meal trend that may be coming to a restaurant near you

KKTV 11 News is partnering with Sixty35 Media to bring you their top stories of the week.
By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - Next time you ask for a burger or steak in Colorado, the follow up question may not be, ‘how would you liked that cooked?’ but rather, ‘would you like that to be yak or beef?’

This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat with Sixty35 Media Food & Drink Editor Matt Schniper to talk about his latest article, YAK PACK: Divide herd uniquely adapted to thrive at high altitude. But what do they taste like?

Schniper talked about his experience eating, cooking, and even interacting with the yak being raised at the Double Eagle Ranch in Divide, CO, and why he thinks the high-altitude bovine may become a common menu item across the state.

To learn more about where to eat, buy, and how to cook yak products, read Schniper’s article HERE.

