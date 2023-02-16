WATCH: Man dies in Colorado Springs Police custody after mental health incident involving officer and paramedic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Newly released body camera video above shows the moments before a man dies when interacting with Colorado Springs first responders.

That death of Kevin Dizmang was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

It happened in November 2022 on Mount View Lane, near North Nevada Avenue. A Colorado Springs Police officer and a Colorado Springs Fire Department paramedic were put on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the in-custody death done by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

A civil lawsuit may be brewing. Civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers announced Wednesday, they took on the case to represent Dizmang’s family. A spokesperson for the lawyers says no lawsuit has been filed as of Wednesday.

Daniels and Sellers are also representing Dalvin Gadson in an excessive force lawsuit against three CSPD officers.

A Spokesperson for District Attorney Michael Allen tells 11 News, the use of force in the Dizmang incident was found to be “justified,” and no criminal charges are expected for the officer or paramedic.

Colorado Springs Police and the Colorado Springs Fire Department sent a joint statement Wednesday. “Anytime a community member dies, we are saddened at the loss of life. We take these events seriously ... Unfortunately, even with all of the training and expertise on this CRT (Community Response Team), we can’t control every factor involved in an interaction with a community member such as the actions, underlying medical conditions and intoxication of the involved person prior to our involvement.”

Dizmang had meth in his system when he died, according to the autopsy toxicology report. El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly tells 11 News, any amount of meth can be deadly, especially in someone with a history of heart disease. Kelly says Dizmang had a preexisting heart condition, according to the autopsy report.

