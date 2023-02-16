Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash along I-70 in Colorado 2/15/23.
I-70 back open following semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
I-25 NB back open south of Colorado Springs for a crash
Ride along with the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser.
REPLAY: Snowy scenes in Colorado Springs
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides update on situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. File photo.
2 health systems managed by Centura Health are splitting up, involves 3 hospitals in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The nuggets will be available along with the burger at McDonald’s restaurants in Germany...
McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue
Prices for used cars are falling, but insurance premiums appear to be climbing.
Consumer Watch: Used car prices fall as insurance prices rise