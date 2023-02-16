New and improved Dart Wars opening in Colorado Springs soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known attraction in Colorado Springs is making a comeback!

In 2019, Dart Wars was located near Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard before it closed down. The owner, Air Force Veteran Dylan Newman, pulled together the funding to construct a new location on the north side of the City at Polaris Pointe, near Voyager and I-25! The new location will be 13280 Touchstone View, near other popular attractions including Air City 360, Top Golf and Overdrive Raceway.

“This new store is larger, at 16,000 sqft. It’s two (2) play arenas are larger, and the new store has two (2) party rooms,” the owner’s wife wrote to 11 News. “This doubles our party capacity from the original store which only has one (1) party room. As well, the new store has a separate little kids’ playroom, for kids that are too young for arena play (under age 5), that has a custom-designed indoor playground. Another great new feature is the upstairs mezzanine overlook, where folks can watch the arena play from overhead. This new store is designed to improve the customer experience. From streamlining check-in/check-out process, as well as the pre-battle players briefing to enhancing the atmosphere in and outside the arena with more space and unique additions. Under Dylan’s ownership, Dart Wars has performed outstandingly! It has continually received “Best of the Springs” awards in multiple categories such as Veteran Owned Business, Family Fun Center, Field Trip, Day Trip, Place for a Birthday, and Teen Hangout.”

The new location is scheduled to open on March 3.

💥Dart Wars North is Opening SOON (March 3rd)💥 🎉Party slots are filling up quick!🎉 Visit www.dartwars.com/north for more information #dartwars #familyfun #nerf #dartzone #nerfbattle #grandooeningcomingsoon Posted by Dart Wars - Indoor Nerf Battle Arena on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.