Most parts of Colorado experiencing rent relief, but not Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Across the nation, some renters are starting to feel relief with the cost of rent slowly starting to level off.

“In December, prices were up, but they were only up about 4.77%, which is the smallest yearly change we’ve seen in about 17 months,” said Jon Leckie, a researcher with Rent.com. “It was the fourth consecutive month of single-digit increases. Yearly growth had really sustained double digits for 11 months between October 2021 and September 2022. So, that’s a good sign that the growth rate is starting to slow.”

Most of Colorado is seeing is similar trends.

“For the state of Colorado, you’re up about 6% year over year and in Denver, you’re just under 3%. So, that’s good. That’s similar to the national story,” explained Leckie, adding that residents in Colorado Springs are not experiencing that same relief. “Colorado Springs is up 16% year over year and that’s in line with the extreme trends that we saw in the middle of the pandemic.”

For the most part, Colorado experienced rapid growth from the winter of 2020 to the fall of 2021.

“We saw a lot of that in the mountain west states. They grew really quickly during the pandemic,” said Leckie, explaining that while most of Colorado saw growth at that time, Colorado Springs did not. “When you look at rent growth between 2020-2021 for both Colorado as a whole and Denver were up about 11-12%, but Colorado Springs actually decreased around that time. They were down about 2%.”

However, now things are changing and Leckie said we’re seeing a reverse in some of those migration trends.

“By the third quarter of 2022, after these rents have all risen so sharply across Denver and Colorado, we see renters starting to leave Denver to escape again these high rent prices that have come, and they’ve started to pour into Colorado Springs,” said Leckie. “So, there’s a real exchange from Denver to Colorado Springs and I think that’s what’s helping to drive up those rent prices currently in Colorado Springs.”

Click here to see the entire report on Colorado Springs rent trends.

