Man charged after tickling, licking 7-year-old boy’s feet at indoor adventure park, deputies say

According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child...
According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office via WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A man in Georgia was arrested after authorities say he tickled and licked a 7-year-old boy’s feet at an indoor adventure park.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested Wednesday for licking an unknown child’s feet on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Deputies said the boy’s guardian told them Rollins approached the boy in a fenced-in play area. The victim said Rollins tickled his feet, asked the boy to remove his socks, and then licked both of his feet.

The business owner said Rollins was “unaccompanied” in the building when the incident occurred. However, deputies said Rollins told them he was originally at the adventure park with his family, who had already left before him.

The business owner said security cameras did not capture the incident because the location was out of the camera’s view. Urban Air said it is planning to increase the number of surveillance cameras to cover more areas.

According to jail records, Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash along I-70 in Colorado 2/15/23.
I-70 back open following semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
I-25 NB back open south of Colorado Springs for a crash
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. File photo.
2 health systems managed by Centura Health are splitting up, involves 3 hospitals in Colorado Springs
Ride along with the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser.
REPLAY: Snowy scenes in Colorado Springs
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides update on situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors

Latest News

Crash along I-70 in Colorado 2/15/23.
I-70 back open following semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado
The aftermath of the fire on Harriet in La Junta on Feb. 16, 2023.
Generators blamed for overnight house fire in La Junta
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
LIVE: Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
Assault suspects in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police ask for help with identifying assault suspects
2/16/23
WATCH: Police ask for help with identifying assault suspects