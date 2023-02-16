I-70 closed in both directions for a semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi crash forced the closure of I-70 in both directions of the Glenwood Canyon area in Colorado on Wednesday.

The closure was announced by the Colorado Department of Transportation at about 5 p.m., the crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. No serious injuries were reported.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News the truck was carrying coffee products and the clean-up process forced the closure of the highway. CDOT is reporting speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

Follow CDOT for updates:

❗️TRAVEL ALERT | ROAD CLOSURE - #I70 Glenwood Canyon ❗️5p.m. (2/15/23) - in both directions due to commercial motor vehicle crash. Expect extended closures. Available detours: #US50, #CO91, #US24 #US285. Check https://t.co/bjBVfk462O or the COtrip Planner app for updates. pic.twitter.com/frSUC3xiRc — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 16, 2023

