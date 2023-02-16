I-70 closed in both directions for a semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi crash forced the closure of I-70 in both directions of the Glenwood Canyon area in Colorado on Wednesday.
The closure was announced by the Colorado Department of Transportation at about 5 p.m., the crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. No serious injuries were reported.
Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News the truck was carrying coffee products and the clean-up process forced the closure of the highway. CDOT is reporting speed is being investigated as a possible factor.
Follow CDOT for updates:
