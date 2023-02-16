GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana police officer has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide in connection to a fatal shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.

WARNING: Video has been edited but imagery and descriptions may be disturbing.

An arrest affidavit alleges 23-year-old Officer Alexander Tyler shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. Louisiana State Police also released Thursday body camera footage from the officers who were there, which shows Bagley being shot and killed.

Tyler was arrested and booked Thursday morning on one count of negligent homicide after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the 1st Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish.

Tyler is to be held without bond, according to the bail order. At the hearing, a judge will determine if he is to remain without bond or if an amount will be added.

He was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 6, pending the investigation by Louisiana State Police.

The affidavit for the arrest warrant states a 911 call was made on Feb. 3 at 10:51 p.m. Two officers, including Tyler, responded to the scene and were told by the person that made the 911 call that Bagley was drunk.

According to the affidavit, when officers arrived at the apartment, Bagley answered, identified himself to officers and the officers were invited in.

Bagley told officers he needed to put his dog away and the second unidentified officer told him to sit down, according to the affidavit. Bagley then walked to the back of the apartment, went into the bedroom and closed the door behind him.

The document says the second officer opened the bedroom door and went inside, followed by Tyler.

Officials say the second officer saw Bagley grab something off the nightstand and exit a back door onto the balcony area. Both officers drew their pistols as Bagley jumped over the balcony rail to the ground below.

Tyler told dispatch Bagley was running and started chasing him. According to the affidavit, Tyler’s firearm remained in his right hand as he gave dispatch a description of Bagley.

The affidavit says Tyler continued running after Bagley and had his firearm pointed straight ahead when he reached a brick entryway. When Bagley began to exit the entryway, the affidavit alleges Tyler fired one time and fatally struck him in the chest.

After Tyler fired his weapon, the document says Bagley’s hands were empty and above his hands and he said, “Oh Lord, oh God, you shot me.”

Both officers began rendering first aid. Shortly after, Tyler removed himself from the scene. Officials say he made multiple statements claiming the suspect came toward him and he couldn’t see his hands. No weapon was found on or near Bagley.

After watching the video of Alonzo Bagley's death, his brother Xavier Sudds says he won’t be satisfied until they get a verdict. (CNN)

Members of Bagley’s family filed a lawsuit against Tyler for violations of Bagley’s Fourth Amendment rights. An attorney for the family says they have seen the footage.

“I won’t be okay until we know, we know, I know justice will be served,” Bagley’s brother, Xavier Sudds, said. “I’m not satisfied until they give a verdict. Until I see, OK, now Alonzo’s death was not in vain. Alonzo’s death, it stood for something.”

Bodycam footage from both officers was received and reviewed by Louisiana State Police. Eyewitness interviews were also conducted and the crime scene was processed for evidence by Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police released body camera video of the shooting on Feb. 16.

The arrest affidavit states Tyler has been charged with negligent homicide since no known reports were made to the responding officers that Bagley was in possession of a dangerous weapon, no weapons were observed by the officers at the time of the incident and no arguable facts were provided to the affiant that would justify the need for deadly force.

Tyler was hired by Shreveport Police Department in May 2021.

