Generators blamed for overnight house fire in La Junta

The aftermath of the fire on Harriet in La Junta on Feb. 16, 2023.
The aftermath of the fire on Harriet in La Junta on Feb. 16, 2023.(La Junta Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - La Junta firefighters say a pair of faulty generators started a house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews pulled up to the scene in the 200 block of Harriet just after 4:30 a.m., where they found flames and substantial smoke coming from the back of the house.

Frigid temperatures and snow made for a difficult fire fight, but crews were able to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the single structure.

While the home is technically vacant, the fire department says squatters were living on the property. Firefighters found two generators running on extension cords while searching the home. There were no utilities hooked up in the house.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash along I-70 in Colorado 2/15/23.
I-70 back open following semi crash in the Glenwood Canyon area of Colorado
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
I-25 NB back open south of Colorado Springs for a crash
Ride along with the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser.
REPLAY: Snowy scenes in Colorado Springs
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides update on situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. File photo.
2 health systems managed by Centura Health are splitting up, involves 3 hospitals in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Most parts or Colorado experiencing rent relief, but not Colorado Springs
COS rent prices will not be going down
Most parts of Colorado experiencing rent relief, but not Colorado Springs
El Paso County man facing child sex crime charges
2.16.23
Chilly and Sunny Thursday