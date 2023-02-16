Generators blamed for overnight house fire in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - La Junta firefighters say a pair of faulty generators started a house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews pulled up to the scene in the 200 block of Harriet just after 4:30 a.m., where they found flames and substantial smoke coming from the back of the house.

Frigid temperatures and snow made for a difficult fire fight, but crews were able to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the single structure.

While the home is technically vacant, the fire department says squatters were living on the property. Firefighters found two generators running on extension cords while searching the home. There were no utilities hooked up in the house.

