El Paso County man facing child sex crime charges

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County man is charged with sexually exploiting children following an investigation into porn allegations.

Authorities say the investigation was prompted by a domestic violence call in Monument late last month. Initially, it was going to be a misdemeanor case.

“During the investigation, deputies learned the initial argument started due to allegations [the suspect] was in possession of child sexual abuse materials,” said the Colorado Springs Police Department, which was not involved in the original domestic violence call but became a part of the case afterward.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force launched an investigation into the child porn accusations. The local task force is comprised of members from both the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and CSPD.

Following a two-week investigation, the suspect was arrested Feb. 8 on sexual exploitation of children and criminal invasion of privacy. Police announced the arrest

He has been identified as 51-year-old Eric Irwin.

