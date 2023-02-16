Colorado Springs teen on life support after weekend car crash

Shaylee Gipson’s family says they still don’t know exactly what happened in Northeast Colorado springs Saturday night.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“It’s terrifying and it’s exhausting if you want me to be honest one second everything might be ok and then it’s not,” Shaylee’s sister Skylar Gipson said.

Saturday night the Gipson family’s world was turned upside down when shaylee gipson was involved in a car crash on oro Blanco and Barnes. She was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“It’s been really rough honestly especially now that she’s in Denver because not everyone can come up here and visit her,” Skylar said.

She says they’re just trying to stay with her sister to make sure she’s not alone.

“Prayers and just anything that people have it’s we just want her to get better and it’s really scary and hard right now,” Skylar said.

Skylar set up a GoFundMe for their family. She says their mom will not be working so she can focus on being with shaylee

