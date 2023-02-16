Colorado Springs Police ask for help with identifying assault suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with identifying two assault suspects.

The alleged attack was carried out on Jan. 17 at a 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of S. Circle Drive. Police shared a video of the suspects that can be viewed at the top of this article on Thursday.

“The two suspects were asked to leave the store which they reluctantly did,” part of a news release from CSPD reads. “The two suspects returned about 1:50 a.m. and assaulted the employee. The store employee suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police provided suspect descriptions for each person caught on camera:

Suspect one is described as a very light-skinned white male, 16 to 18 years age, 5′10″, 155 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos. He has very light “cross” tattoos on both his left and right cheeks. He also is described as having a set of three clown or skull faces tattooed along his right neck.

Suspect two is a black male, 16 to 18 years of age, 5′9′ to 5′11″, and 160 pounds.

The two suspects are believed to frequent the southeast section of Colorado Springs around South Circle Drive and Janitell Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to call 719-444-7000.

