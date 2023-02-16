17 cancellations and 14 delays: Colorado Springs Airport waits out storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People at the Colorado Springs Airport are relatively positive despite today’s snowy weather and delayed flights.

Colorado native, Theresa Brown, traveling to Dallas said, “We are safe, that is all that matters.”

The most recent update, according to Flight-aware, was 17 cancellations and 14 delays in Colorado Springs.

In comparison to the 17 cancellations and 14 delays, Denver International Airport has seen more than 824 delays and 167 cancellations.

A representative for Colorado Springs airport says low visibility is the primary reasoning for the delays and cancellations. However, all runways remain open and operational. But flight crews and travelers must wait for the storm to pass and for visibility to clear up.

“We had already been told that our 2 o’clock flight had been canceled, so we went to the desk and they told us all the flights are going to be canceled,” Brown said. “So we are waiting to hear and I guess we’ll just have to find someplace to sleep.”

Kathleen Lautaret, a Southwest passenger who’s flight was rescheduled to 7:30 later tonight said, “People have just been very supportive. Even the Southwest people are helpful. Anybody that we have met, this person over here sitting next to me ,she watched our luggage so that we could go and have breakfast.”

A representative for the airport tells me visibility is improving and is only expected to improve into the evening hours.

They also recommend travelers check their flight status before driving to the airport.

