WATCH LIVE: Follow the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser for a look at the roads in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get a live look at the road conditions in Colorado thanks to the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser!

In order to provide the latest updates on breaking weather in southern Colorado, we’ve added the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV to our set of news-gathering tools. The vehicle is fully equipped to give our reporters and meteorologists the tools to provide up-to-the-second updates on weather events as they unfold. On Wednesday, you can ride along through the 11 Breaking News Center. You can watch live at the top of this article.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

Click here for information on closings.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Submit your weather photos here:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.