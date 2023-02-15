WATCH LIVE: Follow the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser for a look at the roads in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:43 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get a live look at the road conditions in Colorado thanks to the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser!

In order to provide the latest updates on breaking weather in southern Colorado, we’ve added the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV to our set of news-gathering tools. The vehicle is fully equipped to give our reporters and meteorologists the tools to provide up-to-the-second updates on weather events as they unfold. On Wednesday, you can ride along through the 11 Breaking News Center. You can watch live at the top of this article.

