Sexually violent predator now living near downtown Colorado Springs

Thomas Staub
Thomas Staub(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator is now on parole and will be living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department alerted the public Wednesday that Thomas Staub would be residing at Springs Rescue Mission just south of downtown.

Staub has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for assault and battery in the 2000s. His most recent conviction was in 2021 for attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He is described as a 60-year-old white man standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Staub is one of 23 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Anyone with questions about Johnson or other local SVPs can call Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672 or click here.

