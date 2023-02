COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Send us your snow pictures and videos for a chance to see them on TV!

This gallery was created at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday and we expect it to grow, with your help!

Click here for the latest forecast.

Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.