Mountain Metro Transit cancels all bus service Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metro has canceled all bus service Wednesday due to the poor weather conditions outside.

This is for all routes, including fixed-route and Metro Mobility service.

Mountain Metro made the announcement just before 8:30 a.m., after further assessing road conditions. Conditions are likely to further deteriorate Wednesday before the system moves out.

