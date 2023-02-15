Mountain Metro Transit cancels all bus service Wednesday

The downtown Mountain Metro station on Feb. 15, 2023.
The downtown Mountain Metro station on Feb. 15, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metro has canceled all bus service Wednesday due to the poor weather conditions outside.

This is for all routes, including fixed-route and Metro Mobility service.

Mountain Metro made the announcement just before 8:30 a.m., after further assessing road conditions. Conditions are likely to further deteriorate Wednesday before the system moves out.

