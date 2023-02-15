Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ICE graphic.
Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation
Echo the dog and his previous owners
Previous owners fight to save Colorado dog’s life while humane society explains why it should be euthanized
Colorado Springs preparing for winter weather
Incoming winter storm: City of Colorado Springs ready to hit the roadways
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides update on situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors

Latest News

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all