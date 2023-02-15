Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ICE graphic.
Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation
Echo the dog and his previous owners
Previous owners fight to save Colorado dog’s life while humane society explains why it should be euthanized
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
Colorado Springs preparing for winter weather
Incoming winter storm: City of Colorado Springs ready to hit the roadways
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides update on situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors

Latest News

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
2.15.23
Winter storm today
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls