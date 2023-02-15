DEA warns of drug mixture known as ‘tranq,’ Colorado expert shares insight on the dangers

Opioids are being mixed with animal tranquilizers. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers provides insight on the dangerous drug.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM MST
(KKTV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration alongside the U.S. Department of Justice shared a joint intelligence report recently outlining the dangers and concerns of a drug mixture known as “tranq.”

According to government agencies, xylazine has been increasingly detected in mixtures of illegal drugs, also being detected in a growing number of overdose deaths. xylazine is a non-opiate sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant only authorized in the United States for veterinary use according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Xylazine is reportedly being mixed with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and a variety of other drugs.

The Chief Clinical Officer with Gallus Medical Detox Centers, Steve Carleton, spoke in-depth with KKTV 11 News about the drug, the dangers associated with it and how people can seek out help or support. Watch the interview at the top of this article.

Carleton pointed out during the interview that while products like Narcan can help with a fentanyl overdose, they can’t counteract the effects of xylazine.

The intelligence report from the DEA and DOJ can be read below:

