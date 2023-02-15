Colorado working to reduce lead exposure to children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the passage of a new law, Colorado’s health department is working to reduce lead exposure for children in schools and child care centers.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released information on Tuesday for a program designed to test for lead in water and take action should it be found. This is the Test & Fix Water for Kids program. It follows guidelines set by a state law passed in 2022.

This law requires child care centers and schools serving preschool through fifth grade to test for lead by the end of May in 2023. Following this, the law also requires schools serving up to eighth grade meet similar requirements. Should the results of a test show more than five parts per billion of lead, they will be required to discontinue use of water and take action.

The Test & Fix program through CDPHE helps schools and child care centers test and take action, with funds already available. They also provide transparency, with a website listing the results of all tests, as well as what action is being taken.

When the law first passed, CoPIRG, a local advocacy group focused on public health, was critical of it. While they praised the law for being a huge step forward in preventing lead exposure, they said it doesn’t go far enough.

“It really stems from recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatricians who states that no level of lead is safe for children,” said Alexandra Simon, who works with the group, “and if there’s gonna be a threshold, that threshold should be one part per billion, not five parts per billion.”

Still, Simon praises the state’s efforts, and says this program through CDPHE is a great opportunity for school districts themselves to take further action and filter all water at the source.

“So, what we would love to see school districts across Colorado step up, take advantage of available federal funding and new state funding to proactively filter first and filter all water use for cooking and drinking at the source,” Simon said.

Meanwhile, CDPHE says 900 child care centers and 870 schools are enrolled in their program. Ruth Washburn Cooperative Nursery School in Colorado Springs is one of those, who completed their testing in December. They praised the process and the program’s goal.

“We had a really easy time managing the lead testing requirements,” said Jen Filonowich, the school’s executive director, in a statement. “The state did a fabulous job, giving really clear, easy to follow instructions. The whole process took us less than 90 minutes and we are thrilled to have the results. It made our families feel secure to know that our water is safe. Again, this was a very easy to navigate process.”

This school’s results show that every faucet, except one, had fewer than one part per billion for lead. On the website, the action taken for the one faucet that tested for more than 6 parts per billion is listed.

Parents can search for results by county, district and school.

