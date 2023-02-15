Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Wednesday: What this means for you

Stock photo
(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With conditions on the roads continuing to deteriorate across the Pikes Peak region Wednesday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department is on “accident alert” status.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, crashes that fall under one or more of the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling police to the scene:

- No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

- No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

- No driver failed to provide valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

- No driver left the scene prior to exchanging the necessary information

- No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property

- Single vehicle with a higher severity of damage

- Any environmental impact deemed by CSPD that limits exposure with the public for safety and/or public health concerns (such as COVID-19)

- No damage to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.

Police say that if tow trucks have to be called to the crash, but all the above still otherwise applies, drivers can cold report the crash.

In all cases involving more than one vehicle, drivers do still need to exchange information at the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ICE graphic.
Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation
Echo the dog and his previous owners
Previous owners fight to save Colorado dog’s life while humane society explains why it should be euthanized
Colorado Springs preparing for winter weather
Incoming winter storm: City of Colorado Springs ready to hit the roadways
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides update on situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors

Latest News

Ride along with the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser.
WATCH LIVE: Follow the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser for a look at the roads in Colorado
Wintry Wednesday
Winter storm today
New documents and body camera footage released
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office releases new documents about situation involving Black Colorado ranchers and neighbors
Growing threat of Xylazine in the U.S.
DEA warns of drug mixture known as ‘tranq,’ Colorado expert shares insight on the dangers