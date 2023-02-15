Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As a severe storm continues to pound the Pikes Peak region, the Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert status Thursday.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, crashes that fall under one or more of the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling police to the scene:

- No one died or was hurt, and;

- There were no drugs or alcohol involved, and;

- The wreck did not damage public property (e.g., road sign, utility pole, etc.), and;

- All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report, and;

- No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property

Police say that if tow trucks have to be called to the crash, but all the above still otherwise applies, drivers can cold report the crash.

In all cases involving more than one vehicle, drivers do still need to exchange information at the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.