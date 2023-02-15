2 health systems managed by Centura Health are splitting up, involves 3 hospitals in Colorado Springs

St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. File photo.
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A news release from Centura Health announced on Tuesday they will “continue to serve in its management role” as the two health systems the organization manages are parting ways.

“Since forming Centura Health as a management company in 1996, CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have worked together as sponsoring organizations to meet the health care needs of the communities across Colorado and western Kansas,” part of the news release reads. “While this has been a strong partnership for 27 years, CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have both grown and evolved over the years as have the health care needs of the communities. The partnership has accomplished so much; yet, it has reached its natural maturity.”

CommonSpirit Health hospitals include three in Colorado Springs; Penrose, St. Francis, and St. Francis (Interquest) which is scheduled to open this summer.

“CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have collaboratively agreed that they can best serve their communities and health care ministries without a partnership - with each organization directly managing their respective care sites which comprise Centura Health,” the release adds. “Both organizations are committed to a thoughtful and expeditious transition, and Centura Health will continue in its management role of the hospitals, physician clinics and other care sites throughout the transition. There will be no disruption to patient care.”

Click here for the full news release.

