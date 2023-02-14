Suspects fire guns during robbery attempt in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbery suspects fled empty-handed -- but not before firing their weapons.

Springs police responded to the area of Circle and Platte Monday evening on reports of gunshots. Officers were told by a person on scene that two suspects had tried to rob them and started shooting before fleeing.

Police later located a second robbery victim.

No suspect descriptions or any further information on the incident have been released at this time. Police did not report whether there were any injuries.

Anyone with knowledge on the case should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

