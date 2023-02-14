California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades.

Feinstein said in a statement that she intended to remain in Congress through the end of her term.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years.”

The announcement was widely expected. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress. In recent years, questions have been raised about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ICE graphic.
Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation
Colorado Springs preparing for winter weather
Incoming winter storm: City of Colorado Springs ready to hit the roadways
Echo the dog and his previous owners
Previous owners fight to save Colorado dog’s life while humane society explains why it should be euthanized
Fallen K-9 Graffit
‘RIP Good Boy’: Colorado law enforcement mourning after K-9 killed by armed suspect
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla....
Biden speaks to National Association of Counties
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State