Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency ahead of incoming snowstorm

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow, wind and cold on the way, the city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency through Feb. 18.

The ordinance will allow religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary housing. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, just as the front moves in:

A Winter Storm Warning will begin tonight. We will see snow showers pick up after sunset with gusty wind. Showers & wind linger through Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/ZgG4q7FICV — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) February 14, 2023

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration,” the order reads in part.

The order expires at 7 a.m. on the 18th.

