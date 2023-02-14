Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency ahead of incoming snowstorm

Wind chill factors are in the 20s for your morning commute with chances for snow flurries...
Wind chill factors are in the 20s for your morning commute with chances for snow flurries anytime Friday.(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow, wind and cold on the way, the city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency through Feb. 18.

The ordinance will allow religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary housing. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, just as the front moves in:

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration,” the order reads in part.

The order expires at 7 a.m. on the 18th.

