Officials call for reform as details emerge in case that left Fountain officer dead

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Days after a Fountain police officer died from injuries he got while responding to a case a week and a half before, new details are coming out about the suspects in that case.

Suspects Danisha Pacheco, Devon Bobian and Anthony Vallejos were all arrested in the case. It originated as a call for a search for a carjacking in Pueblo.

11 News obtained the arrest papers for Pacheco, who, at the time of writing, was the only suspect facing charges related to the incident Officer Becerra and Fountain Police responded to. According to the arrest papers, her bond was set at $100,000 due to the severity of Officer Becerra’s injuries at the time. This, however, was before Becerra passed over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Bobian and Vallejos are being held in the Pueblo County Jail. According to the same arrest papers for Pacheco, these two already had felony warrants out for their arrest. According to court papers, these charges originated in Pueblo.

In 2021, Pueblo police tweeted that Bobian had been arrested for another case; and two weeks before the incident Fountain responded to, they tweeted that they were searching for him.

District Attorney Howard Black in El Paso County is not able to confirm yet whether these two will face charges in El Paso, nor is he able to confirm whether any of the three suspects will face charges related to Officer Becerra’s death. He tells 11 News it is an ongoing investigation.

Over the weekend, Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson commented on the incident. Among her comments, she criticized Pueblo court’s bond policy and what she calls “a lack of accountability in our justice system,” stating that Bobian and Vallejos should never have been allowed to be out of jail to begin with.

“They were allowed to prey on our citizens and create the circumstances that put Officer Becerra on the bridge that night,” Mayor Thompson said Sunday.

She continued, urging the community to put pressure on elected officials to change these policies.

Over a week before the incident, 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner hosted the Pueblo Police, Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol to address rising crime in the Pueblo area. Among the topics discussed, Chostner mentioned that repeat offenders are contributing to the majority of crime. He said around 70% of most crimes are from people who are able to bond out of jail.

“If we could just keep people in jail that we already put there, the crime in this community would go down,” Chostner said.

He made similar calls to the public, saying he is working with the legislature to help change certain requirements that he says keep criminals on the street.

