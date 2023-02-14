Law enforcement agencies raise concerns about pedestrians’ role in crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is raising concerns as they see a dangerous trend rise, pedestrians causing crashes by crossing the street and not paying attention.

Troopers tell 11 News they are seeing a 13.5% rise in pedestrian related crashes over the last two years in Colorado. Troopers say the biggest increase comes from people being distracted by their phones while crossing the street.

Troopers say when you are looking down at your phone, that’s where your focus is. You are not looking at cars on the road or listening to traffic noises that could alert you.

Here are stats shared from Colorado State Patrol with the top citations in the state involving pedestrians.

As you can see above, every single stat has either doubled or tripled from 2021 to 2022. The biggest one, people failing to obey a traffic control signal. This rose from 10 in 2021 to 32 in 2022. Troopers say pedestrians always lose when it comes to a crash involving a car.

“The pedestrian or bicyclist is always on the losing end,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler, Colorado State Patrol. “We definitely don’t like to go to those crash scenes. We don’t want to, on top of adding insult to injury if you will, have to give them a citation even after they are hurt or in the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police Department is also concerned about crashes with pedestrians. Police tell 11 News even though pedestrian crashes decreased locally last year, it can always be prevented.

Police say crosswalks are designated for people to safety cross roads. If you don’t use them, especially on roads with curves, drivers can’t see you in time which puts you at risk for getting hit.

Colorado Springs Police Department shares these stats involving fatal pedestrian crashes in the city.

As you can see above, there were eight deaths in 2022 but a high of 15 deaths in 2022. Another issue police say causes these numbers to be so high, wearing dark clothing at night. This makes it harder for drivers to see you.

While using crosswalks and wearing bright colors can help people walking stay safe, police say there is something drivers can do too.

“Obviously slow down,” said Robert Tornabene, Public Information Officer, CSPD. “We are always in a rush and you may not realize as you are driving down the road, you are 15 miles over the speed limit. Somebody is crossing the road may not gauge your speed the right way and tragic events happen.”

Police wants to remind you to stay off your phone while driving and when you are walking across the street.

