Incoming winter storm: City of Colorado Springs ready to hit the roadways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Preparations for this week’s snow -- and likely winter storm -- are happening statewide.

Both state and Colorado Springs officials tell 11 News that they’re watching for low visibility and icy roads, in addition to snowfall.

Both departments say they’ll prioritize clearing up the main roads, such as Academy, Union, I-25 and Highways 50 and 160.

“Our goal at that point is to keep one lane open in each direction,” explained Corey Farkas with the city of Colorado Springs. “So if you could imagine Academy Boulevard, three lanes in each direction with heavy snowfall, we’re going to be concentrating on those inside lanes.”

Farkas is warning that because the warmer weather following snowfall will first melt the snow, colder conditions will freeze what’s wet and can lead to slick roads.

He says all city crews are doing a full hook-up by the end of business Monday and should be ready to hit the road as soon as the weather requires them to do so. They’ll be on stand-by Tuesday, with crews working on 12-hour shifts, staying through midnight.

“So we’re completely prepared with all our equipment and personnel,” Farkas said. “We’ll just see what mother nature throws at us.”

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Transportation is also gearing up and saying to prepare for road closures, if visibility goes down to near zero.

Bob Wilson with the department says they’ll go on snow shift starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Each shift, Wilson explains, will be 12 hours, so that crews can manage the roads nonstop. One crew will work for 12 hours, then another will take over for the next half day.

“Slow down,” Wilson said. “Even if it looks like you can drive faster than you really should, i’s always a good idea to slow down when we have freezing conditions like what we’re anticipating.”

He says crews will be de-icing, plowing and treating the roads until the roads return to normal driving conditions.

As with any snow event, officials are encouraging residents to stay home and off the roads if possible.

“It helps our operations, especially during rush hour traffic in the morning, and in the evening, our plows get caught in traffic as well,” Farkas said. “So the less people that are on the road, the better that we can do our jobs.”

Officials also say preparations should be done individually too.

When traveling, they ask that you give yourself more than enough time, dress and pack warm, as well as have the right equipment, such as emergency kits for the car.

The 11 News Breaking Weather Center will keep a close eye on the forecast.

