Fountain-Fort Carson has five girls qualify for state wrestling

KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)
By Alexa Belcastro
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Girls’ Wrestling became a sanctioned sport in Colorado last year, but Fountain Fort Carson had five girls qualify for State this year. Head Coach Jason Kutz started a girl’s program four years ago, saying this is exactly what he imagined it would become.

“The things that I am most proud of is we are not a district team, it is just Fountain-Fort Carson. If you look at other team in the area they are pulling girl’s from all over the district so for us to be able to compete and beat some of the local team means a lot,” said Kutz.

Freshman Makayla Taylor was one of the five female qualifiers and she says she hopes this is just the beginning for the sport.

“I hope it continues to grow, and we get more opportunities. In the past there hasn’t been that many girls to go so five is a lot,” says Taylor.

Wrestling regions took place this past weekend and state will begin this Thursday.

