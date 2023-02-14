Crews called to a house fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Tuesday

Chimney fire in Colorado Springs 2/14/23.
Chimney fire in Colorado Springs 2/14/23.(KKTV)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were responding to a structure along Stepney Ct. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard and to the west of Highway 115. At that time, smoke was visible from the roof of a home.

When 11 News arrived at the scene, it appeared the fire was coming from the chimney. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Firefighters want to remind the public of chimney fire precautions, click here for more info from FEMA.

This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a large first responder presence.

