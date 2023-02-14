Colorado Springs among safest cities for online dating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking for romance this Valentine’s Day, be careful. Romance scams have cost victims $1.3 billion in the last five years alone, according to the FTC.

“It’s a little hard to believe that apps like Tinder launched more than a decade ago, and since then, dating apps have really changed, but the issue of staying safe online is still a concern,” said Collin Czarnecki, a researcher with BestVPN.org.

A study by BestVPN.org looked at more than 200 metro cities across the nation to find which was the safest for online dating, as romance scams are growing at a record pace.

“We found that Colorado Springs ranked within the top 25 at number 19. Takeaways there were the low number of cyber crime reports and low violent crime rate really helped propel Colorado Springs up to the top of that 25 list of metro cities,” explained Czarnecki, adding you can never be too safe when it comes to online dating.

Once you make that initial match with someone online, look for any red flags such as conversation inconsistencies, eagerness to meet too early, or unverified dating accounts. Becoming verified on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble only takes a couple of minutes and helps ensure the person on the other side of the screen matches their photos.

Once you feel comfortable talking with someone online, be careful about giving out too much information about yourself.

“Cyber criminals can find your personal information online with only a few personal details,” explained Czarnecki. “Things like your job details, maybe where you went to school, saving those until you feel a little more comfortable with your match.”

Before meeting with someone in person, ask to have a phone call or video chat to make sure they are who they say they are. “You can take those steps to make sure that who you’re talking to matches up with what they’re saying and that what their background might look like in terms of how you may be able to stay safe,” said Czernecki.

If you do decide to meet up with your match, always tell either a friend or family member where you are going and who you are meeting. For that initial meeting, try to have it in a public space.

